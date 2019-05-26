Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cywinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Cywinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Cywinski Obituary
Patricia A. Cywinski

Novi - Patricia A. Cywinski of Novi passed away May 18, 2019 at the age of 85. Cherished wife of Richard for 62 years. Loving mother of Carole (Patrick) Karbon, Cynthia (Dave) Hutton, the late Cheryl (Patrick) Giesa and Michael Cywinski (Lisa). Proud grandma of Kate (Drew) Gilbey, Scott Karbon, Erin (Keifer) Pantke, Kevin Hutton (Breanna), Bryan Hutton, Elli (Brian) Osborn, John Giesa, Joseph, Jacquelyn and Jenna Cywinski and great-grandma of Kaiya, Blake, Brandon, Natalie, Owen and Jack. Dear sister of the late Buddy Schwab.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions suggested to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Services entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, Walled Lake. Share condolences at www.LynchAndSonsWalledLake.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now