Patricia A. Cywinski
Novi - Patricia A. Cywinski of Novi passed away May 18, 2019 at the age of 85. Cherished wife of Richard for 62 years. Loving mother of Carole (Patrick) Karbon, Cynthia (Dave) Hutton, the late Cheryl (Patrick) Giesa and Michael Cywinski (Lisa). Proud grandma of Kate (Drew) Gilbey, Scott Karbon, Erin (Keifer) Pantke, Kevin Hutton (Breanna), Bryan Hutton, Elli (Brian) Osborn, John Giesa, Joseph, Jacquelyn and Jenna Cywinski and great-grandma of Kaiya, Blake, Brandon, Natalie, Owen and Jack. Dear sister of the late Buddy Schwab.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions suggested to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Services entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, Walled Lake. Share condolences at www.LynchAndSonsWalledLake.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019