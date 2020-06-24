Patricia A. Garascia



Garascia, Patricia A., Age 81 of Rochester Hills passed away on June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and survived by her sons Damon (Martha Ann) and Greg. She is also survived by brother Richard (the late Rita), her niece Sheree, as well as extended family and friends. Patricia worked at the Detroit Public Library before she became a homemaker, and later worked at Hudson's. Patricia will forever be remembered for her gentle demeanor, and her soft-spoken voice. She had a love for music, animals, and reading. A future private memorial is being planned.









