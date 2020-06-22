Patricia A. HesslerPatricia A. Hessler, age 65, passed away June 20, 2020. Loving sister of Dianne (Clifford) Peek. Dear aunt of Ben (Leslie), Jadyn, Ethan, Levi, and Julianna Clay. Also survived by many loving aunts and cousins. Visitation (10 guests at a time) will be Wed, June 24th beginning at 11am until the service that will begin at 1pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Redford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to ProMedica Hospice.