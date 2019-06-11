Services
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Jackson Twp, OH - Patricia A. "Pat" Pierce, age 76, passed away on June 9, 2019.

Born in Warren, Michigan, she currently lived in Jackson Township, Ohio. Pat graduated from Fitzgerald High School, and retired from Haines & Co. She was a member of St. Marks Church in Michigan, and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Canton, Ohio. Pat enjoyed woodcarving, making baseball bats, and art. In her spare time Pat also enjoyed playing golf.

Preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Hazel Phillips; brothers, Daniel and Edward; and sister, Donna. Pat is survived by her husband of 22 years, Phil; son, Scott W. Woods; four step-children; granddaughter, Cheyenne Woods; and six step-grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Funeral service will follow the visitation on Friday June 14, 2019, at 7 p.m., with Father Thomas Dyer officiating.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 11, 2019
