Farmington - 90, entered eternal life on Dec. 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Jesse Lee, on Dec. 31, 2007, and her brother, Timothy O'Brien. Surviving are her children, Steven (Kathy), Mark, Kevin (Toni), Brian (Jan), Nancy (Bill) Dulmage, Casey (Paul) Farrugia, Matthew (Kathy) and Jennifer (Herschel) Ratliff-Moss; 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, January 1, 1-6 pm, with a 4 pm rosary, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington. Funeral Mass Thursday, Jan. 2, 10:00 am (in state 9:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Memorial tributes suggested to Our Lady of Sorrows' Saints for Tomorrow Fund or Farmington Area Goodfellows. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020