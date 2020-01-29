Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schmitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Schmitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Schmitt Obituary
Patricia A. Schmitt

Novi - Schmitt, Patricia A. age 92 of Novi, died at her home January 29, 2019. Beloved wife of sixty-eight years, James F. Schmitt. Loving mother of Kathleen Rheaume, Mary T. (Richard) Schmitt Smith, Andrew (Myania Moses) Schmitt Mark (Fran) Schmitt, Anna (Don) Schmitt-Reichert, Marilyn (John) Twiehaus, Susan (Michael) Schmitt-Creech, Daniel Schmitt, and Douglas (Rebecca) Schmitt; twenty four grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral mass from St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common Street Walled Lake Saturday, 12 Noon (In State 11:30 AM). Friends may visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 340 N. Pontiac Trail Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Friday 4-8 PM (Vigil Service 7 PM). Condolences at

www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -