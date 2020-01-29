|
Patricia A. Schmitt
Novi - Schmitt, Patricia A. age 92 of Novi, died at her home January 29, 2019. Beloved wife of sixty-eight years, James F. Schmitt. Loving mother of Kathleen Rheaume, Mary T. (Richard) Schmitt Smith, Andrew (Myania Moses) Schmitt Mark (Fran) Schmitt, Anna (Don) Schmitt-Reichert, Marilyn (John) Twiehaus, Susan (Michael) Schmitt-Creech, Daniel Schmitt, and Douglas (Rebecca) Schmitt; twenty four grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral mass from St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common Street Walled Lake Saturday, 12 Noon (In State 11:30 AM). Friends may visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 340 N. Pontiac Trail Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Friday 4-8 PM (Vigil Service 7 PM). Condolences at
www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020