Patricia Ann Andrus
- - October 5, 2019, Age 82. Loving mother of Rene and Cara Martin (Ted). Beloved grandmother of Katie, Joshua, Evan, Mitchell and the late Jacob. Caring great-grandmother of Evelyn. Dear sister of Gary Andrus (Debbi Stevens) and the late Donna. Funeral Service Saturday at 12 Noon at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Memorial tributes to Point Betsie Lighthouse, P.O. Box 601, Frankfort, MI 49635.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019