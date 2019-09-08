Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road)
Warren, MI
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road)
Warren, MI
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
Sterling Heights, MI
- - Patricia Ann Boland, age 80, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Boland and dearest mother of Ruth (Matthew) Kaimala, Elizabeth (Wes) Harris, and John (Donna) Boland. Loving grandmother of Elisa, Christine, and dear sister of Vincent Radzilowski, Judy (the late Tom) Huber, the late Mark Radzilowski, and the late Bill Radzilowski. Visitation Monday 3-9 pm, with a 7 pm Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Mrs. Boland will lay in state Tuesday 10:30 am at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Sterling Heights until time of the Funeral Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations appreciated to Grace Hospice, 500 Kirts Blvd. Suite 250, Troy, MI 48084. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
