Patricia Ann Boland
- - Patricia Ann Boland, age 80, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Boland and dearest mother of Ruth (Matthew) Kaimala, Elizabeth (Wes) Harris, and John (Donna) Boland. Loving grandmother of Elisa, Christine, and dear sister of Vincent Radzilowski, Judy (the late Tom) Huber, the late Mark Radzilowski, and the late Bill Radzilowski. Visitation Monday 3-9 pm, with a 7 pm Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Mrs. Boland will lay in state Tuesday 10:30 am at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Sterling Heights until time of the Funeral Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations appreciated to Grace Hospice, 500 Kirts Blvd. Suite 250, Troy, MI 48084. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019