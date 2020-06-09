Patricia Ann Hayes



New Baltimore - Patricia Ann Hayes (Patsy, Pat), 81 years old, 1/14/39 - 6/1/20 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Extraordinary daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. Predeceased by her biological parents Linnie Mae and Aaron Gadd, and siblings Aaron Jr., Betty Catherine, and Tommy Gadd. Survived by Billy (Betty Jean) Gadd. She was raised from infancy in Florida by her predeceased adoptive parents John and Elizabeth Ball, and siblings Bobby and Barbara (Phil) DeMatteo. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Gerard Hayes (Jerry), and children Kevin, Karen (Phil) Ladouceur, Christopher (Jennifer) Hayes, and 5 grandchildren; Luke, Jack, and Olivia Hayes, Aaron and Grace Ladouceur. Enough cannot be said about her kind and gentle nature. To know her was to love her. She will be forever missed. "Where there is great grief, there is great love." At the family's request there will be a celebration of her life held later this summer. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store