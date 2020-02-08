|
|
Patricia (Pat) Ann Huebel
Ann Arbor - Patricia (Pat) Ann Huebel, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 29, 2020 at her home at University Assisted Living in Ann Arbor, from complications of Alzheimer's and a stroke. She was born on December 28,1931 to George West Bourke and Mae Viola Wassberg in Detroit Michigan. She graduated in 1950 from Detroit Cooley High School. She worked for three years as a secretary at General Motors Research and spent most of her adult life in Clinton Township raising her family. Her faith was an important part of her life. She was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran church in St. Clair Shores and most recently, First Baptist Church in Ann Arbor. She was preceded in death by her son Alan Huebel (1961), her brother Paul A. Bourke (1982), and her husband, Albert (1994). She is survived by: her three children, Madeline H. Drake (Dee), Carolyn J. Zimmerman (Kurt), and Albert J. Huebel, Jr (Rita); her six grandchildren, Heather Joy Zimmerman, Katharine Drake (Michael), Sarah Drake (Brody), Nathan Zimmerman, Olivia McLaren (John), and Sophia Huebel; her nieces and nephews, Patricia Carleski, Rita Carleski, Timothy and Viki Albright, Daniel and Robert Albright; her cousins Mary Hohner, Judy Garcia and Marilyn Houghton; and her friends at First Baptist Church and University Living. She will always be remembered for her love for her family, devotion to her faith, passion for the education of her children and grandchildren, and her kindness. Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity. A Memorial service will be held March 28, 2020, 11:00 am, at Muehlig Funeral Chapel: 403 South Fourth Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Interment was at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Detroit.
