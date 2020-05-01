Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
To be announced at a later date
Patricia Ann McCarthy

Patricia Ann McCarthy Obituary
Patricia Ann McCarthy

Rochester - Patricia Ann McCarthy, age 65, passed away April 20, 2020 following her extensive battle with cancer. She is survived by her adoring husband of 26 years, Jan van der Lee; dear siblings, Bob (Catherine) McCarthy, Terry (Rosalie) McCarthy, Mary (Frank) Ketelaar; and many extended family and friends; Patty is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Geraldine McCarthy; and brother, Norman (Mickey) McCarthy. A family memorial lunch will be held at a later date.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020
