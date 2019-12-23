|
Patricia Ann Parker
Patricia Ann Parker, fondly remembered as "Grandma Pat", sadly passed away December 19, 2019, after losing a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She will always be lovingly remembered by her surviving brother John Johnston and sister Betsy (Johnston) Mullen (Terence Mullen). She also leaves two grandsons Danial Parker (Chrissy Parker) and David Parker who provided her with a joyful legacy of three great-grandchildren - Jaxsun, Aidan, and Clara. Her daughter, Kelly Ann Parker, predeceased her in 2017.
The family has plans for a memorial luncheon sometime in the fall of next year.
Memorial donations can be made to: Michigan Humane Society (michiganhumane.org).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019