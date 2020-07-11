Patricia Ann Price
Patricia Ann Price died July 9, 2020. Our sweet Grandma Patsy, beautiful loving mother and mother-in-law, has left us with the traditions and tools to continue life in a joyful and enriching way.
Patsy is survived by her cherished granddaughters Sydne, Claire and Gabrielle and her adoring sons, Jimmie (Theresa) and Jeffry (Michelle). In 1982, Patsy launched designs….designs, a company that manufactured luxury household furnishings. She touched the lives of all who met her, people gravitated to her kindness and charm. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Patsy requested donations made to lung.org
re: Patricia Price/pulmonary hypertension