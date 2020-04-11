Resources
Patricia Ann Roberts passed away on April 8, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Detroit on December 6, 1935; daughter of Alvina and Harold Kraft. Patricia married Harry Roberts on December 11, 1954. They shared an amazing 65+ years of marriage. She will be deeply missed by her husband Harry; her children Pamela (Carl) Cammarata, Michael (Kitty) Roberts, Douglas Roberts, and Carrie (Mark) Welu; grandchildren Matthew (Dina) Cammarata, Katelyn (Aaron) Ciappara, Jamie Welu and Ryan Welu; step-granddaughters Nicole and Sara and five step-great-granddaughters; sister Janice (Paul) Roberts; sisters-in-law Dolores Aman, Gwen Roberts and Rosie Roberts; and countless nieces and nephews. Patricia was most excited for the arrival of her first great-grandchildren; due in April and September.

A memorial service for family and friends will be planned at a later date to celebrate Patricia's life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Holy Cross Lutheran Church (Food Pantry) in Warren, MI or to The Michigan Humane Society.ahpeters.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
