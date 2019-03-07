|
Patricia Anne Mulville
Rochester Hills - Mulville, Patricia Anne, of Rochester Hills, passed away March 3, 2019. Loving wife of the late John. Dear mother of Marypatricia (Robert) Sampson, Colleen Marshall, Matthew (Erin) Mulville, Mark (Jennifer) Mulville and Deirdre (Joseph) Stemmelen. Survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Dear cousin of Peg Showalter and Dick McGill. Funeral Mass, Saturday, March 9, 2019 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. John Fisher Chapel University Parish, 3665 Walton Blvd, Auburn Hills. The family will receive friends Friday 4-8 pm At the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019