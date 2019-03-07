Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Fisher Chapel University Parish
3665 Walton Blvd
Auburn Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Chapel University Parish
3665 Walton Blvd
Auburn Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mulville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne Mulville

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Anne Mulville Obituary
Patricia Anne Mulville

Rochester Hills - Mulville, Patricia Anne, of Rochester Hills, passed away March 3, 2019. Loving wife of the late John. Dear mother of Marypatricia (Robert) Sampson, Colleen Marshall, Matthew (Erin) Mulville, Mark (Jennifer) Mulville and Deirdre (Joseph) Stemmelen. Survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Dear cousin of Peg Showalter and Dick McGill. Funeral Mass, Saturday, March 9, 2019 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. John Fisher Chapel University Parish, 3665 Walton Blvd, Auburn Hills. The family will receive friends Friday 4-8 pm At the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now