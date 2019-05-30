|
|
Patricia Babinski
- - Patricia Babinski, died on May 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Babinski (June 5, 2007)
Patricia was born on March 17, 1937 (Bert & Phyllis Donlin) in Hand County, South Dakota.
Loving mother of Paul (Denise) Babinski, Bob Babinski, Angela (Greg) Gusko, & Timothy (Annette) Babinski.
Proud Grandmother of Christina, Kyle, Ashley, T.J., Eric, & Ecstatic Great Grandmother of Logan.
Patricia was a voracious reader & was always in the pursuit of knowledge, she enjoyed "Life to the Full" & was a teacher as well as a doer.
An avid sports enthusiast over the years Patricia both played & coached Softball, Tennis, Yoga, & Physical Fitness (Grosse Pointe, Detroit, Royal Oak)
Most recently Patricia played tennis at the Eastside Tennis Club, & the Indian Village Tennis Club.
She was very proud of her Irish Heritage (County Clare, Ireland) especially being born on St. Patrick's Day.
A celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Saturday June 8, at Holy Name Church, 630 Harmon, Birmingham MI.
Visitation 9am, Mass 10am, Luncheon 11am. All are welcome, please bring an appetite & a story (Patricia's request that this be fun)
In lieu of Flowers please consider a donation to ANGELS' PLACE, GUEST HOUSE, or THE MANRESA RETREAT CENTER
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 30 to June 6, 2019