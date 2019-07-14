|
|
Patricia Carol Muskat (nee Melkonian)
- - Patricia Carol Muskat (nee Melkonian), Age 65, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 26.
Beloved daughter of the late Byron Haig (the late Virginia Ruth) Melkonian.
Loving mother of Taline Ruth Muskat and Jerry (Olivia) Muskat-Martin.
She will also be missed by her grandchildren, sister, nieces, nephews, aunt, cousins, friends and her significant other Timothy Hall and his family.
Visitation Friday 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.
In state Saturday 10:00 a.m. until her 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at Church.
Memorial donations are to American Kidney Foundation.
To send a loving message, please visit Patricia's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019