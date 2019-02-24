Services
Grosse Pointe Park - CERRE, Patricia. nee Sheldon. 81. February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Louis. Loving mother of Kathryn Cerre, Gregory, Kenneth Cerre, and Douglas Cerre. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Adam, Raleigh, and William. Dear great-grandmother of Laken and Holten. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Full Circle Foundation, 17006 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI, 48230. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
