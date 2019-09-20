|
|
Patricia "Patti" Chalker
- - September 18, 2019. Loving wife of Jess for 23 years. Daughter of the late John and Evangeline Palmer. Dear mother of Kristin Mitoff and Keri Lynn Mitoff. Step-mother of Kim Nelson (Dan), Alexis Priest (Shawn), Ericka Krajewski (Scott) and Jess Chalker Jr. Step-grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late James Palmer. Sister-in-law of Angela Fox, Denise Cottingham and Barbara Granger. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 12-8 p.m. with Trisagion at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (Between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Monday 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial tributes to St. Nicholas Church Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 20, 2019