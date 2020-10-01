1/1
Patricia Considine Hansen
1937 - 2020
It is with a profound sense of loss, mixed with a lifetime of joy and love, that we share the passing of our mother Patricia Hansen at age 82. Devoted wife to William (Bill) Hansen for 41 years until his passing in 1999, indefatigable mother to Chris Hansen; Karen (Hansen) Conway and Amy (Hansen) Dietrick; grandmother to Chase Hansen; Connor Hansen; Kendall Applbaum; Corrine Conway; Kellen Conway, Jayne Applbaum and Christopher Conway, Patricia passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of her children February 28 in Naperville, Ill where she had been living for the last three years with her daughter Karen.

Patricia Mary Considine was born in Chicago, Ill October 9, 1937, the daughter of Charles and June Brown Considine and sister to Charles Considine Jr (deceased) and James Considine of Pine Island, Fla. Pat Hansen lived in Bloomfield Hills, Mi for nearly 50 years. After seeing her children off to college and careers, Pat took a job showing custom homes in a new neighborhood near her home, developed by Robert R Jones and Associates. Her charm, passion and keen business sense paved her way to Director of Sales, overseeing sales, marketing and quality control of luxury homes in Bloomfield Hills, Northville, Brighton and Clarkston. Pat continued to conduct business matters for the company up until the week of her passing.

A talented artist, Pat loved to paint, sketch and create, at home and on her cherished vacations with her husband Bill in northern Michigan. Her artistic talents only surpassed perhaps by the quality of her baked goods, fried chicken and potato salad, never to be replicated. She will live eternally as the conscience and soul of her family.

A private celebration of life will be held in her honor.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
