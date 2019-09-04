|
|
Patricia Diamond Manos
Grosse Pointe Woods - Patricia (Peachie) Diamond Manos; Age 79; September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Valerie Manos Geftos (Steve), Christine Harris (Harry), Deborah Manos Bajis (Jeffrey), and Harry-George Manos (Rachel). Grandmother of Keri Harris (Eric), Trisha Latinis (Jimmy); Stefan Harris (Pamela), Nadia Chatzidakis (Nikos), Anastacia Harris; Thomas, Samantha and Patricia Bajis; Thomas, Alexandra and Isabella Manos. Great-grandmother of Leo and Steven Latinis and Stephen Harris. Dearest sister of Alice Karacostas. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm with a Trisagion service 7pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Friday; Instate 9am until the time of the service 10am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 707 E. Lafayette, Detroit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, , or to the s project.
www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019