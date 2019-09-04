Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
707 E. Lafayette
Detroit, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
707 E. Lafayette
Detroit, MI
View Map
Patricia Diamond Manos Obituary
Patricia Diamond Manos

Grosse Pointe Woods - Patricia (Peachie) Diamond Manos; Age 79; September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Valerie Manos Geftos (Steve), Christine Harris (Harry), Deborah Manos Bajis (Jeffrey), and Harry-George Manos (Rachel). Grandmother of Keri Harris (Eric), Trisha Latinis (Jimmy); Stefan Harris (Pamela), Nadia Chatzidakis (Nikos), Anastacia Harris; Thomas, Samantha and Patricia Bajis; Thomas, Alexandra and Isabella Manos. Great-grandmother of Leo and Steven Latinis and Stephen Harris. Dearest sister of Alice Karacostas. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm with a Trisagion service 7pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Friday; Instate 9am until the time of the service 10am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 707 E. Lafayette, Detroit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, , or to the s project.

www.verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019
