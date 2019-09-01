|
|
Patricia Dorothy Bauer Minier
- - August 27, 2019. Wife of the late Robert Bauer Sr. and the late Clayton Minier, and loving friend of Dennis Bauer. Dear mother of Elaine Burk (Tom), Cynthia Zellner (the late Paul), Robert William Bauer Jr. (Thelma Ramos-Bauer), Cathy Doughtery (Lyle), Patrick John Bauer and Raymond Charles Bauer. Grandmother of Morgan, Rachel, Lyle and Lyndsay. A Memorial Service will be held in Onaway, MI at a future date. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019