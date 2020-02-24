|
|
Patricia Drennan
Patricia Drennan died peacefully on January 2, 2020 at Swedish Covenant hospital in Chicago. She had been in and out of hospitals since June. She was 87 years old.
Born in Detroit in 1932, she was the fifth of seven children of Margaret Stein Drennan and Mathias Paul Drennan. She graduated from Saint Agnes elementary and high school, and went on to attend Marygrove College in Detroit for one year, 1951-1952. She joined the missionary order of nuns, Maryknoll, in 1953. Upon completion of her novitiate, she was assigned to Tanzania in East Africa where she taught in a high school for girls. Returning to the United States in the 1960s, she completed her college education and went on to earn a Masters degree in dietetics at the University of Michigan. Sometime after that she resigned from the Maryknoll order of nuns. Known to friends and relatives as "Paddy," she worked as a dietician at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Chicago until her retirement. Paddy lived in Chicago and was active in the Jane Addams Senior Caucus. Her cousin, Judy Erwin, a former state legislator in Illinois, and her nephew, Matthew Hathaway, and his wife, Cat, were selfless caregivers all through Paddy's long decline. There will be a Mass and memorial service for her at Holy Trinity church in downtown Detroit,1050 Porter Street, on Saturday, March 28 at 10 AM.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020