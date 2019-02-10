Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Louise Catholic Church
2500 E. 12 Mile Road
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Louise Catholic Church
2500 E. 12 Mile Road
Warren, MI
- - Brennan, Patricia E., age 87, died February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald. Dear mother of Joseph (Marianna), William (Lina), Paul (Joanne), and Christopher. Loving grandmother of Angela, Stephanie, Eric, Patrick, Brandon, Rosalie, and great-grandmother of Marley, Roman, and Blakely. Sister of William (Janet Weber) Rutledge. Visitation Monday 3-9pm, with a 7pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Tuesday 9:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Louise Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
