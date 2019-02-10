|
|
Patricia E. Brennan
- - Brennan, Patricia E., age 87, died February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald. Dear mother of Joseph (Marianna), William (Lina), Paul (Joanne), and Christopher. Loving grandmother of Angela, Stephanie, Eric, Patrick, Brandon, Rosalie, and great-grandmother of Marley, Roman, and Blakely. Sister of William (Janet Weber) Rutledge. Visitation Monday 3-9pm, with a 7pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Tuesday 9:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Louise Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019