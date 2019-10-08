|
Patricia E. Keller
Lincoln Park - October 7, 2019. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of Patrick (Dorothy) Keller, Sandra (Gary) Biggar, Colleen Bouldin (Jim, deceased), Kimberly (Rick) Stacey, Judith (Tim) Magdalenic, Karla Niemi, and Kelly Keller. Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren (two more due in 2020). Predeceased by her parents Albert and Anita Bilodeau, and her brother, Joseph Bilodeau. Visitation Wednesday, October 9th, 1-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm. at J.L. Peters Funeral Home, 3880 Fort St., Lincoln Park (313-928-6500). In-State Thursday, October 10th, 9:30am with Mass of the Resurrection 10:00 am at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1540 Riverbank, Lincoln Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Paws With A Cause. To share a memory, please visit www.jlpetersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019