Services
J.L. Peters Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Lincoln Park
3880 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
313 928-6500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.L. Peters Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Lincoln Park
3880 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
J.L. Peters Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Lincoln Park
3880 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church
1540 Riverbank
Lincoln Park, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church
1540 Riverbank
Lincoln Park, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia E. Keller


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia E. Keller Obituary
Patricia E. Keller

Lincoln Park - October 7, 2019. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of Patrick (Dorothy) Keller, Sandra (Gary) Biggar, Colleen Bouldin (Jim, deceased), Kimberly (Rick) Stacey, Judith (Tim) Magdalenic, Karla Niemi, and Kelly Keller. Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren (two more due in 2020). Predeceased by her parents Albert and Anita Bilodeau, and her brother, Joseph Bilodeau. Visitation Wednesday, October 9th, 1-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm. at J.L. Peters Funeral Home, 3880 Fort St., Lincoln Park (313-928-6500). In-State Thursday, October 10th, 9:30am with Mass of the Resurrection 10:00 am at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1540 Riverbank, Lincoln Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Paws With A Cause. To share a memory, please visit www.jlpetersfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now