Patricia Farmer
Lakeland, FL - Age 58, September 3, 2019 - loving wife for 30 years of Wayne, devoted mother to Aaron. Beloved sister of Denise, Sharon, Karen & Karl. Predeceased by her parents Frederick & Barbara Kolarchick and her brother Steve. Survived by sisters/brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins.
We will pay tribute to Patti on 9/20/2019 with a mass at 11 AM, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 S. Lafayette, South Lyon, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Arms Foundation, Colonial Reserve, c/o J. Pesta, 2222 Medical District Dr, Dallas TX 75235 (openarmsfoundation.networkforgood.com) or Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland FL.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019