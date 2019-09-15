Services
St Joseph Catholic Church
830 S Lafayette St
South Lyon, MI 48178
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
830 S. Lafayette
South Lyon, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Farmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Farmer Obituary
Patricia Farmer

Lakeland, FL - Age 58, September 3, 2019 - loving wife for 30 years of Wayne, devoted mother to Aaron. Beloved sister of Denise, Sharon, Karen & Karl. Predeceased by her parents Frederick & Barbara Kolarchick and her brother Steve. Survived by sisters/brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins.

We will pay tribute to Patti on 9/20/2019 with a mass at 11 AM, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 S. Lafayette, South Lyon, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Arms Foundation, Colonial Reserve, c/o J. Pesta, 2222 Medical District Dr, Dallas TX 75235 (openarmsfoundation.networkforgood.com) or Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland FL.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.