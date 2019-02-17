|
|
Patricia G. Racine
- - February 15, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife of Joseph, now deceased. Dear mother of Barbara Racine (James Vance), Steven Racine (Pamela), and Roger Racine (Gerry). Grandmother of Angela Racine, Maryann Sargent (Russell), Kevin Racine (Sarah Peacock), and Stephanie Racine. Great Grandmother of Wesley and Natalie Sargent and Calvin Racine. Blessed with a large family from her seven siblings, as well as from Joseph's five siblings. Family will receive friends Wednesday 3-8 p.m. at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Road (between Maple and Big Beaver). Funeral Service Thursday 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Visitation before the service begins at 9:00 a.m. Memorial Tributes to the Michigan Humane Society.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019