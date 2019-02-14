Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Patricia Gail Cameron Obituary
Patricia Gail Cameron

Canton - Patricia Gail Cameron of Canton, MI, passed away February 9, 2019 at the age of 86.

She is the loving wife of Arthur; beloved mother of Kathryn (David), Daniel, David (Pam), and the late Karen; cherished grandmother of Amanda, Alec, Kyle, and Austin Cameron and Matthew and the late Joshua Lemons; dear sister of Glen (Joyce) Lloyd and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Gail will be held Friday, February 15th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm and Saturday, February 16th from 10:00 until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 am at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt, Livonia 48154.

Share a memory at www.mannsfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
