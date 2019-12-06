|
Patricia J. Scott
Bloomfield - Passed away December 2, 2019, age 68. Loving daughter of Wallace R. Scott Jr. Dear sister of Pamela (Roy Sr.) Hall and John (Carol) Scott. Cherished aunt of Roy (Debbie) Hall Jr., Annette (Sherry Cunningham) Hall, Daniel Scott, Christopher (Crystal) Scott and Eric Scott. Memorial gathering at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) on Sunday Dec. 15 from 1 pm until time of Memorial Service at 2 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhme.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019