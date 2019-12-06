Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Scott Obituary
Patricia J. Scott

Bloomfield - Passed away December 2, 2019, age 68. Loving daughter of Wallace R. Scott Jr. Dear sister of Pamela (Roy Sr.) Hall and John (Carol) Scott. Cherished aunt of Roy (Debbie) Hall Jr., Annette (Sherry Cunningham) Hall, Daniel Scott, Christopher (Crystal) Scott and Eric Scott. Memorial gathering at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) on Sunday Dec. 15 from 1 pm until time of Memorial Service at 2 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhme.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -