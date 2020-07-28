Patricia Kay Sullivan
PATRICIA KAY SULLIVAN, cornerstone of the Sullivan family, peacefully passed away in California on Saturday, July 18, 2020 with her son Dan by her side.
Born March 5, 1943 to Mary (Hinton) and George (Bill) Yount in Detroit, MI, Patricia "Pat" and her sister Teresa attended St. Gerard's and Mercy High School. Through her elementary school classmate and future sister-in-law Sue Sullivan, Pat met Dennis Sullivan, the love of her life. They were married in 1967.
Together, Pat & Dennis raised their three boys in Michigan and enjoyed summers Up North, hosting annual holiday gatherings and being actively involved in their community. Pat enjoyed playing tennis, golfing with friends and taking walks through Bloomfield Village. Volunteering was a passion of Pat's. She was in her element when she was helping others. She had a positive impact on many, working with service dogs at Henry Ford Health System, spending time at the Ronald McDonald House and Christ Child Society, leading special events for Brother Rice High School and tirelessly helping people with substance use challenges.
Her smile and laughter could light up a room. Pat effortlessly knew when a friend needed a hug, a thoughtful card or a poignant word of encouragement. Later in life as Dennis battled ongoing health issues, she was unwavering in his care.
Pat loved being a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three sons Chris (Lauren), Dan (Shannon) and Mike (Danielle) and sister Teresa (Ken) Evanowski. Pat and Dennis enthusiastically embraced being grandparents in 1999 when their first grandchild, Carlin, was born. They delighted as Brendan, Jack, Rian Grace, Callahan, Brady and Kelly grew the Sullivan family tree. Pat was preceded in death with Dennis' passing in 2015.
Pat handled her Alzheimer's diagnosis with characteristic grace, serenity and sense of humor. "Accepting the things we cannot change, having the courage to change those we can and the wisdom to tell the difference" served as the tenets by which she navigated life's challenges.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, funeral arrangements will be postponed for the time being. The Sullivan family would like to extend our gratitude to all of Mom's friends and relatives who have been so incredibly kind, thoughtful and supportive, especially in the last five years since Dad's passing and during the progression of her disease. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name to Brother Rice High School or the Alzheimer's Association
.