St. Clair Shores - Patricia Ann Kennary (86), Retired Lieutenant Colonel USAF, passed peacefully on March 17, 2019, in St Clair Shores, Michigan. Born February 24, 1933 in Detroit, Pat served with distinction as a registered nurse in the United States Air Force with two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and at military hospitals in Georgia, Texas, Michigan and Illinois. Dear sister of Dr. William G. Kennary of Johnson City, TN, Kathleen K. Montagne of Grosse Pointe Park, R. Sheila Kennary of Ludington, MI, and Timothy Kennary of Detroit and dear "Aunt Patsy" to 25 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. James M. and Rosemary Kennary and brothers, Dr. James M. Kennary Jr. and Thomas M. Kennary. A memorial service will be held Memorial Day weekend, 2019 at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019