Services
Chas Verheyden Funeral Homes
7100 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48210
313-841-8284
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kennary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kennary


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Kennary Obituary
Patricia Kennary

St. Clair Shores - Patricia Ann Kennary (86), Retired Lieutenant Colonel USAF, passed peacefully on March 17, 2019, in St Clair Shores, Michigan. Born February 24, 1933 in Detroit, Pat served with distinction as a registered nurse in the United States Air Force with two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and at military hospitals in Georgia, Texas, Michigan and Illinois. Dear sister of Dr. William G. Kennary of Johnson City, TN, Kathleen K. Montagne of Grosse Pointe Park, R. Sheila Kennary of Ludington, MI, and Timothy Kennary of Detroit and dear "Aunt Patsy" to 25 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. James M. and Rosemary Kennary and brothers, Dr. James M. Kennary Jr. and Thomas M. Kennary. A memorial service will be held Memorial Day weekend, 2019 at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now