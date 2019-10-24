|
|
Patricia Kratochwill
Glastonbury, Connecticut - Patricia Ann Kratochwill Lindlauf, born, May 30, 1965, Detroit Michigan. Patricia, known as Patty by her friends and family, graduated from Our Lady Star of the Sea High School in 1983. She matriculated at the University of Michigan and received her baccalaureate degree in Political Science in 1987. She attended law school at the University of Detroit, receiving her Juris Doctor degree in 1990. After passing the Bar Exam in the state of Michigan, she moved to Connecticut in 1991, and passed the Connecticut Bar Exam. Patty worked for several law firms before accepting a position with the New Britain Superior Court as the Temporary Assistant Clerk in May 1992. Patty was appointed as a permanent employee for the Court, serving as the Caseflow Coordinator from July 1993, until November 1998. In 1998, she was appointed by the Court as the Deputy Chief Clerk for Judicial District Matters for the New Britain and Bristol Courts. In this role, Patty was responsible for assisting in the daily operations of the Judicial District Chief Clerk's Office in accordance with established Court operations, policies, and procedures. Patty was a phenomenal cook, and she frequently and openly shared her recipes with family and friends. She enjoyed summers on Nantucket with her children, spending time with friends and family, and quiet nights with a good fire in the fireplace. She will be remembered for her searing intellect, her wicked sense of humor, and her unyielding compassion. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children, good conversation with friends and a glass of wine. She is survived by her three children, William, Maire and Edward Lindlauf (Glastonbury, CT), her three brothers, Michael (Jennifer) Kratochwill (Needham, MA), Paul (Deirdre) Kratochwill (East Grand Rapids, MI), Eric (Estelle) Kratochwill (Ann Arbor, MI) and her three nephews, Thomas, John and Owen Kratochwill (Ann Arbor, MI). She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann, and her father, Michael. Visitation Sunday 4-7 PM at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods with a Rosary at 6:15 PM. In State Monday 9:30 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods until the time of the funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Please share a memory at www.ahpeters.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019