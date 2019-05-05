Services
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Snows
1955 East Commerce Rd.
Milford, MI
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's of the Snows
1955 East Commerce Rd.
Milford, MI
Patricia Lou DiLoreto

Patricia Lou DiLoreto Obituary
Patricia Lou DiLoreto

White Lake - DiLoreto, Patricia Lou Age 88.

Beloved wife of Albert. Loving mother of Susan (Stephen) Vamplew, Lee Anne (Michael) Evans. Grandmother of Paige Evans, Michael Evans, Logan Vamplew, Jensen Vamplew. Sister of Barbara Stewart, Sharlene Ward. Also leaves nieces and nephews.

Visitation held at Charles R. Step Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Memorial Mass held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:30 AM visitation until 11:00 AM Mass at St. Mary's of the Snows; 1955 East Commerce Rd. Milford, Michigan.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
