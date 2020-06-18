Patricia Louise MayerRoyal Oak - 92, formerly Livonia MI, passed away June 15,2020 at her home overlooking the Betsie River in Thompsonville MI. She was born in Eau Claire WI to John Henry Ohm and Eva Marie Stracother on March 11, 1928. She attended Stephens College in Columbia MO, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She later married her beloved husband, John (Jack) Edward Mayer (dec). A career with American Motors/Chrysler Corp. brought them to Detroit in 1957.Patricia had 3 children; Catherine J.Mayer, (dec), John L. Mayer, and Mary Elizabeth (Raymond) Emerson. She was blessed with 3 grandchildren, Christopher (Sejal) Emerson, Ian Emerson, and Rachel Emerson, and two great grandchildren, Nicholas and Jaiman.She is survived by her brother, Dr. Richard Ohm of Eau Claire WI.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be directed to the National Audubon Society.