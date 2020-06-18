Patricia Louise Mayer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Louise Mayer

Royal Oak - 92, formerly Livonia MI, passed away June 15,2020 at her home overlooking the Betsie River in Thompsonville MI. She was born in Eau Claire WI to John Henry Ohm and Eva Marie Stracother on March 11, 1928. She attended Stephens College in Columbia MO, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She later married her beloved husband, John (Jack) Edward Mayer (dec). A career with American Motors/Chrysler Corp. brought them to Detroit in 1957.

Patricia had 3 children; Catherine J.Mayer, (dec), John L. Mayer, and Mary Elizabeth (Raymond) Emerson. She was blessed with 3 grandchildren, Christopher (Sejal) Emerson, Ian Emerson, and Rachel Emerson, and two great grandchildren, Nicholas and Jaiman.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. Richard Ohm of Eau Claire WI.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be directed to the National Audubon Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Family Funeral Home
7223 South Street
Benzonia, MI 49616
(231) 882-5097
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved