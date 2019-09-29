Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church
2215 Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church
2215 Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Mack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. Mack Obituary
Patricia M. Mack

- - September 26, 2019. Wife of the late Robert E., M.D., for 63 years. Dear mother of Robert E. Mack, Jr. (Leslie), Anne Mack Creamer (Robert), Terrence Patrick Mack (Pamela), John Andrew Mack (Rebecca) and David Shaw Mack. Grandmother of Alan Cornwell, Elizabeth Roposa (Daniel), Patrick Mack and Caitlin Mack. Great-grandmother of Mason and Rowan Roposa. Family will receive friends Monday 5-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes in support of Nursing Education, c/o St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Fund Development, Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, Attn: Jill Schubiner, P.O. Box 995, Ann Arbor, MI 48106-9736.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now