Patricia M. Quintero
Hazel Park - Patricia M. Quintero, 82 (née Fowler), of Hazel Park, Michigan, passed away on February 26, 2019. Born in Detroit on October 18, 1936 and was an East Detroit graduate. 35+ year career with General Motors, to which she served in six different divisions. She retired as a Senior Administrator with GM Education and Training PAD Staff. Overall military service supporter, member and hospitality chair of the Motor City Stamp and Cover Club--Michigan. Served as a Regional Director for Sew Much Comfort's 300 volunteer sewers in 5 states, which provided free adaptive clothing to wounded military service personnel. She also organized free Sew Much Comfort monthly sewing training courses at Haberman Fabric's original Royal Oak, Michigan location. She was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), The Piety Hill Chapter, Birmingham, Michigan and the Ezra Parker Chapter, Royal Oak, Michigan. In 2011, she won First Place for the DAR Community Service Award East Central Division Michigan and then went on to win Second Place of the National DAR Community Service Award. There was never a dull moment in Pat's life. Her life was full of world travel, learning to fly, skydiving, volunteering at the local rehabilitation and retirement centers, playing piano for those in residence, she played all the "B's" with enthusiasm--Bach to Blues and Beethoven to Boogie. From being a Mother, Step-Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, all members of her enlarged and extended family, seven step-children, eleven adoring step-grandchildren and ten great grand-children, plus the hundreds who were taught, counseled and/or entertained by this beautiful woman, will long remember her. What a legacy! Pat was the beloved wife of Robert Quintero, loving mom to David Borczak, the late Louis Borczak and grandson, David Griessel. Memorial services will be held at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R, Madison Heights, Michigan, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, with visitation from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Prayers shall be at 6:00 pm with Tom Hartley officiating.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019