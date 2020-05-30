Patricia Margaret Pierson
New Hudson - Patricia Margaret Pierson. Loving Mother and Grandmother,, age 76, of New Hudson, Michigan passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1944 in New Rochelle, New York, a daughter of George and Betty Roddy. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert Pierson. Patricia had the most generous and caring soul. She loved everyone, enjoyed sewing, and crafts, her cats, and spending time with her family and friends, especially with her grandchildren. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Dawn Pierson and her three beautiful grandchildren: Kyle Thomas, Kelsey Thomas, and Brennen Thomas. She will be dearly missed by her family in New York, Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.