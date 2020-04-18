|
|
Patricia Mary White
Grosse Pointe Park - Patricia Mary White, April 17, 1929 - April 12, 2020. Patricia is survived by her dear twin sister Betty (Maurice) Greenia and preceded in death by her brothers Joseph (Rose) White, Jr., Dennis White (Kathleen) and sister Mary White. Beloved and generous aunt to 19 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews. Dedicated educator, world traveler, and devout Catholic who lived her life for others. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church at a later date. Memorial donations to Fr. Solanus Guild, 1780 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207 https://www.solanuscenter.org/donate. Share a memory at Verheyden.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020