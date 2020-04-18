Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Mary White Obituary
Patricia Mary White

Grosse Pointe Park - Patricia Mary White, April 17, 1929 - April 12, 2020. Patricia is survived by her dear twin sister Betty (Maurice) Greenia and preceded in death by her brothers Joseph (Rose) White, Jr., Dennis White (Kathleen) and sister Mary White. Beloved and generous aunt to 19 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews. Dedicated educator, world traveler, and devout Catholic who lived her life for others. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church at a later date. Memorial donations to Fr. Solanus Guild, 1780 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207 https://www.solanuscenter.org/donate. Share a memory at Verheyden.org.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -