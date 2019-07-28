|
|
Patricia Mason Kanney
Northville - Age 91 of Northville, passed away peacefully July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Kanney. Proud mother of Carol (Jeff) Littleton, Nancy (Ed) George and Cindy (Mike) Michon. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of Robert (Caira) Littleton, Jon (Marie) Littleton, Michael George, Kristen (Chris) Martin, Kelly (Matt) Herrmann, Jackie Michon, Lucia Rae and Alfia Rae Littleton. Sister of the late Margaret Alice Mason, Robert Mason, Mary Diamond, Marjorie Montgomery, James Mason and William Mason (her twin). Family will gather with friends Thursday, August 1, 2019, 9:45 am till 10:30 am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Drive, Northville. Mass at 10:30 am with reception/luncheon to follow at the church. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Gleaners Food Bank of Detroit and The Solanus Casey Center Detroit.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019