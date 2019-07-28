Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Drive
Northville, MI
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Drive
Northville, MI
Patricia Mason Kanney


1928 - 2019
Patricia Mason Kanney Obituary
Patricia Mason Kanney

Northville - Age 91 of Northville, passed away peacefully July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Kanney. Proud mother of Carol (Jeff) Littleton, Nancy (Ed) George and Cindy (Mike) Michon. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of Robert (Caira) Littleton, Jon (Marie) Littleton, Michael George, Kristen (Chris) Martin, Kelly (Matt) Herrmann, Jackie Michon, Lucia Rae and Alfia Rae Littleton. Sister of the late Margaret Alice Mason, Robert Mason, Mary Diamond, Marjorie Montgomery, James Mason and William Mason (her twin). Family will gather with friends Thursday, August 1, 2019, 9:45 am till 10:30 am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Drive, Northville. Mass at 10:30 am with reception/luncheon to follow at the church. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Gleaners Food Bank of Detroit and The Solanus Casey Center Detroit.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
