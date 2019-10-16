Services
Olexa-Priest, Patricia Ann age 80, October 12, 2019 - Wife of James G. Priest, and loving mother of James S. Priest, and Valerie Rose (the late Carl) Sikonia. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, James, & Joseph Priest, and Scott, & the late Kevin Sikonia. Predeceased by her parents and brother Steven Olexa. Also survived by many dear relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 5-9pm at the at D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Rd. at Common (12 1/2 mile). Funeral Services Saturday at the Funeral Home. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
