Patricia Optekar Kridler



Patricia Optekar Kridler passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. Born on November 13, 1930 in New York City; she was the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Optekar. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jim in 1976, and is survived by her sister Joyce (Bill), her daughter Leslie (Tom), and sons Bruce (Debbie), and Brian (Cindy). She is also lovingly survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Pat was many things; an actress, a wife, and mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and passionate about the Unitarian Church where she became a lay minister in 2001, and an advocate of Compassion and Choices, where she was a member of that organization for over 20 years. She spent the last eight and a half years of her life at Fox Run of Novi, as an active member of a number of organizations while there. There will be a celebration of her life with close friends and family at the Birmingham Unitarian Church where she and her husband had been members, sometime in June 2021. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Birmingham Unitarian Church 38651 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48304, and / or to Compassion and Choices P. O. Box 101810, Denver, Colorado 80250.









