|
|
Patricia Schoner (nee Hall) Jafano, Age 87. March 17, 1932 - June 13, 2019.
Beloved wife of George. Loving mother of Kurt Schoner, Keith Schoner, Debbie (Steve) Harold, Gerald (Sue) Jafano, Steven (Timothy Steplitus) Jafano, and Kimberly Forman. Aunt of David Hall.
Survived by her sister Maxine Lohman. Patricia loved to cook. She collected cookbooks and wrote her own recipes. Her chili won a blue-ribbon award. She loved to celebrate St. Patrick's Day which shared her birthday with Dolly's Girls. Patricia loved garage saling, especially looking for anything having to do with cooking. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation Tuesday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile NW corner of Ryan) from 3 pm until 9 pm. Funeral service Wednesday at E.J. Mandziuk & Son with an instate time of 11 am followed by the service at 12 pm. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019