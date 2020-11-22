1/1
Wixom - Skyner, Patricia age 86 of Wixom died November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Frank (d. 2018). Loving mother of Karen (Mark) Biggings, Kevin (Joyce) Skyner, Karl (Michael Brookshire) Skyner and Kurt (Stacy) Skyner. Grandmother of Alex, Max, Chadwick, Nathin, Kayla, Jillian, Madison and Mason. Dear sister of the late Jerome (the late Vivian) Vedro. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Private family services will be held. Mrs. Skyner will be laid to rest with her husband Frank at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
