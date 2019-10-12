|
Patricia "Pat" Smith
Cass City, MI - Age 91, graduated to Grace on October 11, 2019 surrounded by all her children.
Beloved wife of the late Bud Smith for 67 years. Loving mother of William (Marlena), Gregory (Shiela), Patrice (Mike), Nicholas (Stormy), Peter (Martha), Celia (Chuck), Christopher (Martha) and Robert (Jen). Dear grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 11. A Memorial Service will be held in Cass City at a future date. Memorials may be directed to Angela Hospice. Please share a memory of Pat at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019