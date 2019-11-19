Services
Patricia Srigley Obituary
Warren - Srigley, Patricia Age 84 November 17, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Wallace & Anna. Also survived by many cousins. Patricia was a graduate of the Wayne State University Business College. She was an Associate of the Sisters of Divine Providence in its Michigan region since the late 1980's. She served two years on the Associate Board, was bursar for their trip to Germany in 1996 and also served as their bookkeeper. Visitation to be held 10AM with Mass to be said at 10:30AM at St. Faustina Catholic Church 14025 E. Twelve Mile Rd., Warren, MI. IN lieu of flowers, please send donations in Patricia's name to: Sister's of Divine Providence Associate's, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA. 15101

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
