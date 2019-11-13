|
|
Patricia Thornton Dick
Northville - Patricia Thornton Dick born January 31, 1946 passed away on November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Dick. Proud mother of Bridget (Doug) Siemonsma, Aaron (Melissa) Dick, Colleen Dick and Kevin (Rachel) James. Cherished grandmother of 6 and dear sister of Ed and Bob Thornton. Visitation is on Friday Nov 15th from 2-8pm with a rosary at 7pm at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. Funeral mass Saturday Nov 16th at 10am (in state at 9:30am) at St. Kenneth Catholic Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019