Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Thornton Dick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Thornton Dick Obituary
Patricia Thornton Dick

Northville - Patricia Thornton Dick born January 31, 1946 passed away on November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Dick. Proud mother of Bridget (Doug) Siemonsma, Aaron (Melissa) Dick, Colleen Dick and Kevin (Rachel) James. Cherished grandmother of 6 and dear sister of Ed and Bob Thornton. Visitation is on Friday Nov 15th from 2-8pm with a rosary at 7pm at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. Funeral mass Saturday Nov 16th at 10am (in state at 9:30am) at St. Kenneth Catholic Church.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -