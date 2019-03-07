Services
McCabe Funeral Home
31950 Twelve Mile Rd
Farmington , MI 48334
248-553-0120
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Bay Pointe Golf Club - Club Room
4001 Haggerty Rd
West Bloomfield, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Bay Pointe Golf Club - Club Room
4001 Haggerty Rd
West Bloomfield, MI
View Map
Patricia Tyler Downs Obituary
Patricia Tyler Downs

West Bloomfield - Patricia Tyler Downs, of West Bloomfield, passed away March 1, 2019 at the age of 77. She was the beloved wife of Edward for 50 years; devoted mother of Kathleen (Alan) Graham, Leslie (Shawn) Rhodes, and Nicole (William) Morris; cherished grandmother of Morgan Graham and Brendan Rhodes; and dear sister of Ellen (Robert Balden) Hendrickson, Terry Tyler, and the late John Tyler. Born March 17, 1941 in Pontiac, raised in Milford, and spent her life in West Bloomfield, MI, Pattie has been a wonderful asset to the community. She was an extraordinary school teacher, spending 20 years at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic School. Pattie's students would often write her letters and stop her to talk with her about their lives. She left a family that will continue to make her proud. Pattie will be missed immensely. A celebration of Pattie's life will be held Sunday, March 10th, beginning at 12:30 p.m. with a Welcome followed by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. with Father Thomas Meagher at Bay Pointe Golf Club - Club Room, 4001 Haggerty Rd., West Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance - www.mioca.org in her name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
