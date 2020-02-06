Resources
Washington Twp - Patricia (Pattie) Wize, of Washington Twp., passed away on January 31, 2020, age 77. Born in Detroit on February 8, 1942. Married to Gary for 57 years. Loving mother of Marianne (Jim) Parker, Pam (Dan) Michelini, and Garrett (Becky) Wize. Pre-deceased by son Michael. Proud Nana of Christopher and Julia Taylor, and Drew, Reed, and Jack Michelini. Sister of Mary Ann (Jack) Flaig and Christopher (Karen) Bailey. Any donations may be made to . www.GramerFuneralHome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
