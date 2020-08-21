Patricia Y. Gagnier
West Bloomfield - Patricia Yott Gagnier, age 87 of West Bloomfield, Michigan passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of August 20, 2020. Born in Flint Michigan on June 1, 1933 to Joseph and Eva Yott. Beloved wife for 61 years to the late Pierre Gagnier, who passed in 2017. Loving and amazing mother to her eight children, Pierre H. Gagnier (Nancy) of Maplewood, NJ., Suzanne H. Bertrand of Milford, MI., Joseph M. Gagnier (JoAnn) of Fenton, MI., Joanie M. Gagnier-Dallape (Scott Cantrell) of Hartland, MI., William A. Gagnier (Diane) of Bloomfield Hills, MI., Gabrielle Gagnier (Haidar Belushi) of Ann Arbor, MI., John F. Gagnier (Nadia) of New York City, NY., and James M. Gagnier (Torrey) of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.. Cherished grandmother to 20 grandchildren, predeceased by Michael Bertrand and Andrew Gagnier. She is survived by her younger sister Theresa (Terri) Callahan, of Sterling Heights and predeceased by her older siblings Joseph Yott, Joan Weideman, and her younger sister Linda Visintainer. Pat was a graduate of Mercy College Nursing School and worked at various hospitals. She was a member of the St. Clare de Montefalco Archcon and was a nurse volunteer in the Grosse Pointe Public Schools. The family will miss our mother's contagious smile and sense of humor, her openness to try new things, her artistic endeavors, her strong independence, and we will especially miss her ability to make each of us feel special. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Alzheimer research. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27 from 12 noon to 4 PM at Chas. Verheyden, Inc, 16300 Mack, Grosse Pointe Park, MI. Face masks will be required and it will be a rotational viewing for 10 people. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a public mass. Share a memory at verheyden.org